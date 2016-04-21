Danilo to fight for approval at Real Madrid

Full-back Danilo remains confident he can be a success at Real Madrid.

Danilo returned to Madrid's starting line-up for the first time in two weeks when Zinedine Zidane's side overcame Villarreal 3-0 in La Liga on Wednesday.

He was singled out for criticism following a dismal showing in the 2-0 Champions League quarter-final first-leg defeat to Wolfsburg earlier this month but Madrid went on to turn that tie around with a 3-0 win in the Santiago Bernabeu return.

After helping his team-mates remain within a point of champions Barcelona at the top of the table - including crossing for Luka Modric to complete Villarreal's misery - the 24-year-old close-season signing from Porto insisted he was ready to fight to win approval from the Madridistas.

"I always play with a smile on my face. Difficulties reach everyone at some time but how you deal with it defines you," he told reporters.

"When I arrived at Madrid I said I was not going to convince people in the first and second game.

"Madrid is a big club. The season has not been the easiest but I will work to convince people that I am here whenever I am needed. I am a soldier of Real Madrid.

"People give [chances to] players who are able to demonstrate more. I'm sure I can improve. I'm happy with the fans, with the squad and Zidane.

"That's going to make me a great player at Real Madrid."

Danilo arrived on a six-year deal for a hefty price-tag from Porto and he added: "I am certain that slowly but surely I will justify the price Real Madrid paid to get me here. I trust in my potential."