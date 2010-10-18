Dann: Chamakh is a conman

The 23-year-old was adjudged to have hauled down the former Bordeaux front-man in the 40th minute of the Premier League game at Emirates Stadium, with the visitors leading 1-0 after giant Serb Nikola Zigic had given them a shock first-half lead.

Samir Nasri stepped up to dispatch the spot-kick before Chamakh went on to rub more salt into the Blues' wounds by sealing the comeback with a second and decisive Arsenal goal two minutes after the interval.

Several Birmingham players confronted referee Martin Atkinson to plead Dann's innocence, but the official had made his decision, leaving Dann and his team-mates with a feeling that they had been cheated.

"I definitely didn't touch him," Dann told Sky Sports after the match.

"I've seen the replay and it is a tough decision for the referee but I know the lad who has gone down knows it’s not a penalty and he’s conned the referee.

"He’s on the way down before he got near me, My foot is there but he’s just took a dive. The referee has got a tough decision to make from the angle he is at. I know I didn’t touch him and the lad knows he’s gone over and he’s done it for his team, but I don’t think it’s right."

Dann's centre-back partner Roger Johnson had a good view of the incident and has labelled Chamakh as an "embarrassment" - a claim that has been refuted by the Moroccan.

"There was definitely a contact. The Birmingham defender touched me and then it was all about the ref, to give it or not," Chamakh said in the Mirror.

"If they think it is not a penalty then they can be disappointed, but for me I was definitely touched and I fell because I was touched, otherwise I wouldn’t have fallen down in the area.

"If they believe it was not a foul and they were 1-0 up, and obviously it changes the game a bit, then it's normal that they will feel disappointed now. But for me it was definitely a penalty."

By James Martini