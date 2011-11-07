Danny and Silvio out of Portugal play-off

As a result, Malaga defender Eliseu and PAOK Salonika midfielder Vieirinha were called up by coach Paulo Bento to join Portugal's squad.

Zenit St Petersburg's Danny had a knee injury while Silvio was considered "unfit for competition," according to a Portuguese football federation statement.

"I was checked and will be leaving the training camp now due to a groin pain. I do so with regret; no player likes to miss out on such decisive matches as these two but I think we will manage to qualify," Silvio told journalists.

Portugal play the first match in Zenica on Friday and host the Bosnians four days later in Lisbon.