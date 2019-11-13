Danny Rose rules out January exit and warns Tottenham he’s going nowhere until his contract expires

The England left-back has 18 months left to run on his deal with the Premier League side.

He was left out of their pre-season trip to Asia in July, as a club statement said he was being given time to “explore prospective opportunities with other clubs.”

But while Rose suggested that Tottenham were ready to part ways with him in the off-season, he underlined that he didn’t receive any offers and doesn’t intend to depart the club until the summer of 2021.

"It's pretty obvious what happened,” he said from the England camp ahead of their Euro 2020 qualifier with Montenegro, as reported by the Standard.

“People upstairs at Tottenham were trying to do what they were trying to do. I've said I've got 18 months left on my contract and I'm not going anywhere until my contract has ­finished.

"In January, you're probably going to hear something [about my future]. I'm telling you right now that I'm not going anywhere until my contract is finished.

"Daniel Levy told me in the summer there was no new contract for me at Tottenham, which is fine. I respect that. We move on.

"My contract is up in 18 months' time and I'll leave the football club then. People [in the media] can save their time ­trying to get stuff ready for January about me being sold.

"Because I can tell you now: it ain't happening. I know what people were trying to do in the summer... There were no bids — that was rubbish."

Rose has continued to play a central role for Spurs this season despite the summer uncertainty, starting 11 of their 16 games between the Premier League and Champions League.

"When the manager stops calling me into his office, stops giving me advice, that's when I'll think it's time to leave Tottenham," said Rose.

"But until then, I'm not going ­anywhere. I'm lucky to have a manager at Tottenham who, from the first day we met, has always stuck by me, regardless of anything, regardless of the rubbish in the media about me being sold or not part of his plans — all that nonsense."

Now read...

QUIZ! Can you name the top five English goalscorers in every Premier League season?

ANALYSIS Here's why we shouldn't overreact to flare-ups between players