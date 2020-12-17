Quiz! Can you name the top five English goalscorers in every Premier League season?

15 minutes on the clock, 151 players to guess.

If there's one thing England can produce, it's a goalscorer. After all, we're the only country to have scored a hat-trick in a World Cup final.

There are some classic English strikers who have lit up the Premier League since 1992. There are a number still playing today - but can you find the best ones over the years?

There’s 151 to get in today’s quiz – although some names will score you more than one point (a certain Match of the Day regular will get you double figures, for instance).

We reckon 140 is a very good score to get on this

