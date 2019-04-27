Arsenal want attacker to stay but other clubs have expressed an interest

Arsenal could offer Danny Welbeck a new contract, but several other Premier League clubs are showing an interest in the injured forward.

The Daily Mirror report that the Gunners are considering offering fresh terms to the England international, whose contract at the Emirates Stadium expires at the end of June.

Welbeck has been restricted to just one Premier League start this season and has not played in any competition since suffering a serious ankle injury against Sporting CP in November.

However, the former Manchester United man is ahead of schedule in his recovery and that could convince Arsenal to try and keep him around.

Unai Emery is a fan of the forward due to his versatility and personality in the dressing room.

West Ham, Newcastle and Everton are all keeping tabs on the situation, though, and their offer of regular first-team football could appeal to a player who turns 29 in November.

