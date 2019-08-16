Danso debut on the cards for Southampton
Southampton should have new signing Kevin Danso available for the visit of Liverpool.
The Austria defender has joined up with the squad this week after his deadline-day switch from German club Augsburg, while captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg should also be involved following illness.
Winger Moussa Djenepo could be set for a debut having been an unused substitute in the 3-0 defeat at Burnley after his summer move from Belgian side Standard Liege and international duty with Mali.
Goalkeeper Adrian is a doubt for Liverpool after an accidental collision with a supporter in the immediate aftermath of the Reds’ Super Cup final victory over Chelsea on Wednesday left the Spaniard with a swollen ankle.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is already without first-choice shot-stopper Alisson Becker because of a calf injury so if Adrian is unavailable at St Mary’s then Andy Lonergan is likely to be deployed.
Midfielder Naby Keita will miss out because of a muscle strain.
Southampton provisional squad: Gunn, Vestergaard, Stephens, Bertrand, Bednarek, Valery, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Ings, Adams, McCarthy, Soares, Yoshida, Djenepo, Boufal, Hojbjerg, Obafemi, Danso.
Liverpool provisional squad: Adrian, Lonergan, Kelleher, Hoever, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson, Matip, Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Milner, Elliott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana, Shaqiri, Brewster, Firmino, Mane, Salah, Origi.
