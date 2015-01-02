Dante out to tie down Bayern Munich place

The Brazil international has featured regularly during the first half of Bayern's Bundesliga campaign but has started just two of six UEFA Champions League outings this term.

Mehdi Benatia and Jerome Boateng have often been preferred for European clashes, while the likes of injured pair Holger Badstuber and Javi Martinez are set to increase competition in Guardiola's defence.

With Bayern well on their way to completing their Bundesliga defence, Dante acknowledged his desire to play a key role at the Allianz Arena this year.

"Every time I'm on the pitch, I try to show that I'm here to help our team," he told Kicker.

"But if I do not play a few games, I'm not so happy.

"No matter what the coach decides, it is important that we win everything at the end."

Bayern enjoy an 11-point lead in the top flight ahead of their return to domestic action against second-place Wolfsburg on January 30.

With a 25th German title seemingly on the way, Guardiola's side will be keen to split their attentions between the Bundesliga, the DFB-Pokal and the Champions League knockout stages.

Bayern face Shakhtar in the last 16 of Europe's premier club competition, but Dante has warned against taking their league form for granted.

"We are very pleased about the big lead we have so far, we have done great, but we must win the big games," he added.

"Bundesliga games are always important but if we continue to stay focused, we can maintain this advantage."