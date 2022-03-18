Dante Polvara aiming to bring ‘winning culture’ to Aberdeen

Dante Polvara is confident of bringing a “winning culture” from the United States to Aberdeen.

The 21-year-old midfielder signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Dons from Georgetown Hoyas in January.

Polvara had to shrug off an injury before eventually making his debut as a substitute in the 1-0 defeat against Rangers at Ibrox on March 5.

Hopeful of more game time when Hibernian visit on Saturday, the former New York City FC youth player said: “I am still figuring out where I am in the squad.

“I still have some way to go before I feel like I am playing like myself. But I know that I can certainly bring a winning culture.

“I have been lucky enough to have been in some extremely talented teams and I have not been used to losing much. In the last three years maybe I have lost a handful of games

“Bringing that winning culture, where anything but winning is unacceptable, that is something that should be valued in every player and even staff.

“That is why we are so disappointed at the moment. If you could see training every day you would see how hard everyone is working.

“Whether I am on the pitch or not, there is always some sort of role you can play.

“I have been at the top end and the bottom of the hierarchy within a team.

“So I understand every perspective. I am starting again at the bottom and working my way up towards being that leader who is well respected. But I can still make an impact to help push the team forward.”

Polvara believes everyone at Aberdeen is suffering as they try to get away from 10th place, with boss Jim Goodwin still looking for his first win after taking over from Stephen Glass.

He said: “We are suffering as a club. The fans are suffering. It takes a toll on the guys.

“Unfortunately I have been sidelined for a lot of it so I have had to watch them.

“We have gone into games with confidence and we should have got more out of it, just about every time.

“It is showing in training, there is a bit of bite, a bit of hunger, which is important.

“At the same time, we need to forget about it because we need to go into games with confidence.

“The gaffer has said if we get that one win we will get back on track and I truly believe that because I know how important confidence is. So we are doing our best to focus on Saturday.”