Chelsea hero Thiago Silva makes shock return to Europe at the age of 41

News
By published

Thiago Silva had seemingly been winding his career down in his home country, Brazil, before this move

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Thiago Silva of Chelsea reacts after the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and AFC Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on May 19, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)
Thiago Silva is on his way back to Europe after over a year in Brazil (Image credit: Getty Images)

Veteran centre-back Thiago Silva has made a shock return to the European football scene.

The 41-year-old returned to his native Brazil after departing Chelsea in 2024, in a move that appeared to denote the beginning of his farewell tour as far as playing the game was concerned.

Thiago Silva returns to former club at the age of 41

Thiago Silva celebrates Chelsea&#039;s Champions League final win over Manchester City in May 2021.

Silva helped Chelsea win the Champions League in 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The no-nonsense defender has over 800 professional games under his belt, for Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and AC Milan, among others.

Now, he’s returning to one of his former sides to set the record straight on a spell that perhaps didn’t work as any party quite intended.

It was confirmed over the festive period that Silva has signed a short-term deal with Porto until the end of the season.

The former Brazil international signed for the Portuguese outfit early in his career, during the winter window of 2005, but was reduced to appearances for the reserve side before being sold to Dynamo Moscow that summer.

Silva last played in Europe for Chelsea, where he made 155 appearances and helped the Blues clinch a UEFA Champions League title and the subsequent Super Cup.

He left Stamford Bridge at the end of his contract in 2024, and returned to Brazil to play for Fluminense, where he spent a significant portion of his youth career.

The defender made 46 appearances for the Brazilian side last season, as captain, including games against Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan and Chelsea at last summer’s Club World Cup, but agreed to terminate his contract there early in order to make the Porto move.

Thiago Silva of PSG of Porto during the Group A UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and FC Porto at Parc des Princes on December 4, 2012 in Paris, France.

Silva made the most appearances for Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, it will be remarkable to see whether Silva can adjust back to European football at such a late stage in his career.

It should help that it was Brazil’s top tier that he headed to after Chelsea, an arena not exactly known for being the calmest of arenas to wind down a career, particularly for such a notable Selecao alumnus.

Liga Portugal’s fellow top sides in Sporting and Benfica will provide Silva’s main tests, but eyes may well be drawn to Porto’s assignment at the end of the month against Rangers in the Europa League, with an automatic knockout place still very much in play for his new employers.

Silva is valued at £600k, according to Transfermarkt.

Isaac Stacey Stronge
Isaac Stacey Stronge
Freelance Writer

Isaac Stacey Stronge is a freelance football writer working for FourFourTwo, Manchester United and Football League World. He has been a season ticket holder at Stockport County throughout the Hatters’ meteoric rise from the National League North to League One and is a die-hard Paddy Madden fan.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.