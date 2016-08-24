Dante sees Nice as a positive move

Brazil international Dante insists he has not taken a step down in swapping Wolfsburg for Nice.

The 32-year-old spent seven and a half years in Germany, winning numerous titles and appearing in the Champions League, but has now returned to Ligue 1, where he previously played for Lille.

However, with Nice competing in Europe this season, Dante sees it as a positive move.

"The club is growing, I know the coach [Lucien Favre], and we can see that there are good young players here," said the defender.

"Nice are playing in the Europa League this season – Wolfsburg are not. I don't like to stay in my comfort zone."

And chairman Jean-Pierre Rivere has been delighted by a capture that will add balance to the Nice squad.

"We were criticized for signing a lot of young players," he said. "Having Dante allows a balance.

"Recruiting a player such as Dante is actually a sign that the club is moving forward."

Despite losing key men Hatem Ben Arfa and Nampalys Mendy in the off-season, Nice have won their opening two games of the new campaign.