Dara O’Shea signs new West Brom contract
By PA Staff published
Dara O’Shea has signed a new deal at West Brom which will see him stay at the club until the summer of 2025.
The 23-year-old Albion academy product made his first-team debut in 2019 and has gone on to make 66 appearances for the club.
The defender’s performances have also earned him 12 international caps for Republic of Ireland and he cannot wait for the new season to begin.
He told West Brom’s website: “I’m excited about the new season and I cannot wait for us to get started. I know I’m not the only one.
“The lads have all worked tirelessly throughout pre-season and now we’re counting down the days for the new season to get under way.
“The club has supported me throughout my development, and I will do everything I can this season to repay their trust and belief.”
