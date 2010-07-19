Dassier rules out Taiwo deal

The 25-year-old Nigerian international has reportedly attracted interest from both Spurs and the Reds after his impressive performances during Marseille's league title winning campaign last season.

Liverpool sealed the signing of former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole on Monday, but are on the lookout for a new left-back with Argentinian defender Emiliano Insua set to sign for Serie A side Fiorentina after Fabio Aurelio was released at the end of last season.

However, Dassier has insisted that Taiwo will not be leaving the Ligue 1 champions for either Anfield or White Hart Lane as they look to hold on to their star players and build on the success of 2009/10.

He said: "It's done. He's staying with Marseille. He's a top player and he should be staying here.

"I don't know if the old president promised that he could leave, but that's not me."

Dassier echoed the words of his manager, Didier Deschamps, last week, with the former French skipper stating that he had no plans to allow Taiwo to move on.

"He is under contract for another year," he told La Provence. "We have an interest in prolonging it so that he is not free in 2011.

"I need him, especially as a replacement would cost me more money. I count on him."

Benoit Assou-Ekotto is currently Spurs' first-choice left-back ahead of Gareth Bale, who excelled for Tottenham towards the end of last season in a more advanced role, scoring against Arsenal and Chelsea to keep the club on course to seal fourth place.

Manager Harry Redknapp is on the lookout for new recruits to bolster his squad ahead of Spurs' debut appearance in the Champions League.

