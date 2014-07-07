David Luiz undaunted by Brazil captaincy

The World Cup hosts take on Germany in Belo Horizonte on Tuesday hoping to make sure of a place in Sunday's Rio de Janeiro showpiece.

However, Luiz Felipe Scolari's men will have to do it without talisman Neymar, who suffered a cracked vertebra in last Friday's 2-1 quarter-final success over Colombia.

Captain Thiago Silva is also set to miss the clash through suspension after picking up his second caution of the tournament versus Colombia, although Brazil have elected to appeal that ban.

But should that process prove fruitless for Scolari, David Luiz - scorer of a stunning free-kick in the quarter-final - is prepared to assume the armband.

"I'm ready," said the Paris Saint-Germain man. "I'm vice-captain and this group is very easy to handle because everyone's very down to earth.

"It won't be a tough job at all."

However, the 27-year-old expects three-time winners Germany, who will be competing in their fourth consecutive World Cup semi-final, to provide the hosts with a stern test.

"They are a great team with a great philosophy of how to play football," David Luiz added.

"They have a lot of great players, a great coach and it will be a great game."