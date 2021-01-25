David Martindale wants Livingston to ‘become legends’ by winning Betfred Cup

Livingston manager David Martindale has urged his players to write themselves into club folklore by going on to win the Betfred Cup.

Livi reached the second major final in their history by beating St Mirren 1-0 at Hampden on Sunday.

The February 28 clash with St Johnstone will give them the chance to follow Davie Hay’s 2004 team and win the League Cup for a second time.

Such an achievement was unthinkable when Livi were relegated to League One less than five years ago.

But their rise since has been remarkable and continues to dumbfound, with Martindale now boasting a record of nine victories and two draws, both against Celtic, since taking charge in November.

On the prospect of lifting silverware, Martindale said: “It would be unbelievable.

“When I came into the club all the memorabilia around the club was about the cup-winning team in 2004. So hopefully we can go on and emulate that and the boys in that changing room can go down in history as well.

“Since I’ve been at the club we have set a lot of good records. We won League One with the longest run of wins, we got back-to-back promotions.

“I’ve got a good group in that changing room and hopefully they can go on and become legends of the club as well.”