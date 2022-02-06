David Moyes concerned about effect of jet-setting on goal-shy Michail Antonio

West Ham boss David Moyes admits he is concerned about how Michail Antonio’s international travel affects his form.

The forward has returned from duty with Jamaica after scoring once in three World Cup qualifiers but missed Saturday’s 2-1 FA Cup escape act at Kidderminster.

Since he previously played for the Reggae Boyz in November, Antonio has netted just twice in 13 games for the Hammers.

Moyes failed to add to his squad in the transfer window, with West Ham fifth in the Premier League, a point behind Manchester United having played a game more, and the Scot believes Antonio is yet to rediscover his form after international duty.

He said: “He has been away a couple of times and I’ve had concerns about it because it’s new to him, it’s not something he’s been doing since he was 21 or 22.

“Obviously if you go to Jamaica… Costa Rica… it’s long journeys but I’ll never stop anybody who wants to play for their chosen country.

“As an international player he has always got a chance of going away but the only game we have missed without him was this one (Kidderminster) and when we left on Friday ‘Mic’ hadn’t turned up at the training ground yet.

“He got back late, he trained on Saturday and we need to get him back in there.”

West Ham host Watford on Tuesday having avoided a major upset at Aggborough on Saturday.

Declan Rice’s 90th-minute strike forced extra time before Bowen tapped in seconds before penalties.

Alex Penny had given Kidderminster a deserved lead but Moyes dismissed any fears his men would be tired to face Watford.

“I quite like the boys playing extra time because it makes 90 minutes a lot easier. It gets them in better shape, they had a week off and maybe they needed it,” he added.

“The biggest thing now is for the players to make sure they get back to the levels they can show.”