Davies called up to England squad

Davies, 33, is a former England youth and under-21 international but has never featured for the senior squad.

He made his professional debut for Chesterfield 17 years ago and has been in good form for Bolton this season, although he has only scored twice.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Robert Green has been recalled to the England squad for the first time following his howler in the World Cup finals.

Captain Rio Ferdinand and former skipper John Terry are also recalled after injuries while Wayne Rooney is included as expected, despite his recent loss of form for Manchester United.

Joe Cole is also back in the squad despite his new club Liverpool's poor start to the season.

There are also recalls for Tottenham Hotspur duo Tom Huddlestone and Aaron Lennon while Arsenal's teenage midfielder Jack Wilshere is restored after making his debut against Hungary in August before playing for the Under-21 side again.

SOFT GOAL

Green let in a soft goal from Clint Dempsey when England drew 1-1 with the United States at the World Cup and has not played for Capello's team since then.

Manchester City's Joe Hart has since been installed as Capello's first choice goalkeeper, but Green's inclusion comes after a recent run of good games for West Ham.

Ferdinand will be hoping for his first appearance since playing against Japan in a pre-World Cup warm-up.

He was injured in England's first training session in South Africa and missed the entire tournament.

Terry has missed England's last two matches against Bulgaria and Switzerland, but his Chelsea team mate Frank Lampard is not yet fit enough following a hernia operation.

The Group G match against Montenegro is at Wembley on October 12.

Goalkeepers: Ben Foster (Birmingham City), Robert Green (West Ham United), Joe Hart (Manchester City).

Defenders: Ashley Cole (Chelsea), Phil Jagielka (Everton), Glen Johnson (Liverpool), Rio Ferdinand (Manchester United), Joleon Lescott (Manchester City), John Terry (Chelsea), Stephen Warnock (Aston Villa).

Midfielders: Gareth Barry (Manchester City), Joe Cole (Liverpool), Steven Gerrard (Liverpool), Tom Huddlestone (Tottenham Hotspur), Adam Johnson (Manchester City), Aaron Lennon (Tottenham Hotspur), Jack Wilshere (Arsenal), Shaun Wright-Phillips (Manchester City), Ashley Young (Aston Villa).

Forwards: Darren Bent (Sunderland), Peter Crouch (Tottenham Hotspur), Kevin Davies (Bolton Wanderers), Wayne Rooney (Manchester United).