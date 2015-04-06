Davies happy to take centre stage for Spurs

Wales left-back Davies found himself pressed into action at Turf Moor on Sunday when Kyle Walker limped off at the start of the second half.

Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino opted to switch Vlad Chiriches to right-back in Walker's absence, with Davies chosen to partner Eric Dier in the heart of defence.

Despite failing to impress as an attacking force, the visitors were able to claim a point from an uninspiring encounter.

Davies told Tottenham's official website: "It's not my natural position really, but I'm happy to do a job there.

"[It] was a tough test against a big man in Sam Vokes, and Danny Ings is one of the top strikers in the league this year, so it was a good challenge.

"As defenders your job is to defend the goal and we didn't concede, we kept a clean sheet, so we did our job."

Davies acknowledged that Tottenham did not produce their best form at the other end of the field, their lacklustre attacking display summed up by a woeful second-half shot from Paulinho that dribbled well wide.

"I don't think we really created anything clear-cut and that was the disappointing thing for us," Davies added.

"But at the end of the day, it's a point gained rather than coming to a place like this and coming away with nothing.

"We're obviously disappointed we didn't come away with the three points, but at least we got the point.

"We just forget this one now and focus completely on the next one [at home to Aston Villa] and we hope to pick up three points."