DC United 2 Chicago Fire 1: Rooney brace secures slender win

Wayne Rooney scored a second-half brace to give DC United a 2-1 MLS win over Chicago Fire at Audi Field on Sunday.

Visiting Chicago had taken a 51st-minute lead when Raheem Edwards danced his way through the DC backline and slotted past goalkeeper Bill Hamid.

However, former England and Manchester United captain Rooney – who also scored twice in the 5-0 rout of Montreal Impact last time out – rallied his team and restored parity in the 62nd minute, clipping home from close range after his initial shot had been saved by Stefan Cleveland.

Rooney then secured maximum points for Ben Olsen's side nine minutes from time, lashing home from the spot after Luciano Acosta had been brought down inside the box.

DC remain seventh in the Eastern Conference, two points off the play-off places with two games in hand on the Impact, while the Fire stay in 10th, one position off the bottom.