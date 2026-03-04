‘Lawrence Shankland’s position is probably most up for grabs’ Scotland legend Kenny Miller on the youngsters vying for a place in Steve Clarke’s World Cup squad

Scotland fans are still rejoicing over qualification for the 2026 World Cup, secured in dramatic fashion with a 4-2 win against Denmark at Hampden Park back in November.

But the hard work is nowhere near done for Tartan Army gaffer Steve Clarke, who now faces the difficult task of finalising a squad capable of competing with group rivals Haiti, Morocco and Brazil when the tournament kicks off in June.

Among Clarke’s biggest considerations will be who to choose as his centre-forward, given the options at his disposal. To help him make up his mind, FourFourTwo chats to Scotland legend Kenny Miller about who he would choose.

‘I can’t see Dykes and Adams not being on that plane’ Miller backs an experienced duo to make their mark in the USA, Mexico and Canada this summer

Lyndon Dykes celebrates after scoring for Scotland against Ukraine, 2022 (Image credit: Alamy)

"You've got Che Adams, Lyndon Dykes and Lawrence Shankland as the main trio, Miller, who scored 18 goals in 69 Scotland outings, tells FFT.

“I think with George Hirst, Kieron Bowie and Tommy Conway coming in as well, we have a few more options than we might have done before.

“So you’re potentially looking at six guys that might be fighting for three or four spots. I’m not sure of the squad size and how many strikers Steve Clarke is thinking of taking. I can’t see Dykes and Adams not being on that plane.

“Shankland, I’m a big fan of, as well. He’s the most prolific of them all I would say. He’s been in the squad for a number of years now, but he’s been in and out so it’s probably his position that is most up for grabs. But Conway and Hirst will be desperate to go.”

With so much attacking talent at his disposal, it certainly won't be an easy choice for Clarke to make.