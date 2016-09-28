De Boer: Brozovic was punished and forgiven

Inter coach Frank de Boer has forgiven Marcelo Brozovic and hinted the Croatia international could return to the squad for Sunday's trip to Roma in Serie A.

Brozovic was dropped from the first team after reacting angrily to being substituted in the 2-0 Europa League defeat against Hapoel Be'er Sheva on September 15 and has not featured for Inter since.

The midfielder did not make the squad for Thursday's match against Sparta Prague, but could return at the weekend after a two-week absence.

"Brozovic was punished and forgiven," De Boer stated at a news conference.

"He needs to contribute to the squad.

"We will see what happens against Roma at the weekend."

De Boer has acknowledged Inter need all three points against Sparta Prague to get their European campaign up and running after the surprise defeat to Israeli opposition.

"We want to win the Europa League. If we want to progress in this competition we absolutely have to win," he said.

"It's tough to say how Sparta will play. I have confidence in my team and I think we'll produce a good showing.

"It's a shame we don't have the full squad but I'm not crying about it because we have great players here. When I make decisions I'm only thinking about the next game - so not Roma in this case."