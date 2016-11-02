De Boer didn't want to sign Gabigol - brother

Frank de Boer did not want to sign Gabriel "Gabigol" Barbosa, according to the sacked Inter coach's brother Ronald.

Ronald lifted the lid on Frank's brief 85-day tenure in charge of the Serie A club following Tuesday's axing.

Former Ajax boss Frank signed a three-year deal to replace Roberto Mancini just a fortnight out from the Serie A season but he lost his job just three months after, with Sunday's 1-0 loss to Sampdoria the final straw.

Ronald revealed his brother encountered many problems at San Siro, including the signing of Brazilian sensation Gabigol - who has struggled for game time in Milan - against his will during the off-season.

"The squad was not suited to playing his style of football and was also decidedly too big," Ronald told Bureau Sport.

"There were seven or eight players who should've left or he didn't want, but they didn't sell any more than two.

"I include among these Gabriel Barbosa. Frank had no say in that transfer, so Gabriel just arrived out of the blue."

The weekend's loss at Sampdoria left Inter with just two wins from their last eight matches in all competitions, and sitting 12th in the Serie A.

"Of course I am disappointed and so is he," Ronald added

"Frank was combative and convinced he could turn things around if he had stayed. Unfortunately, it went differently. He hoped to have success in Italy, but over the last seven days something changed.

"You must also look at yourself. Frank was unable to change the situation on the pitch, but it is also possible to point to several factors that made a big difference."