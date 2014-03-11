De Boer planning Ajax stay amid Inter rumours

There has been plenty of speculation in the Italian media that Inter are keen on replacing Walter Mazzarri with De Boer at the end of the 2013/14 campaign but after the Milan-based club's owner Erick Thohir dismissed the rumours last week, the Dutchman said he was 'fine at Ajax'.

De Boer, who was installed as Ajax's boss in 2010, has led the club to three straight Eredivisie titles and looks on track for a fourth, as his side lead the Dutch league by six points with seven rounds remaining.

"My future? I'm fine at Ajax," he told Dutch public broadcaster Nederlandse Omroep Stichting.

"If there is a need to address this issue, we'll see what happens.

"But at the moment I can assure everyone that my departure is not to be expected."

The 43-year-old former Netherlands international played 328 matches for Ajax before moving to Barcelona in 1999.

De Boer won five Eredivisie titles as a player with Ajax, while he was also part of the club's 1995 UEFA Champions League triumph.