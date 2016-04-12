De Bruyne dreaming of Champions League final

Kevin De Bruyne has urged his Manchester City team-mates to share in his dream of a Champions League final in May.

The Belgian midfielder has only recently come back into the first-team squad and is set to start the club's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Paris Saint-Germain.

With the scores tied at 2-2 after a tough encounter in Paris, but De Bruyne said there is no reason City should not expect to complete the job at Etihad Stadium and aim for the final.

"If we get a good result we're already in the semi-final, just two games away from the finals," De Bruyne told the Manchester Evening News.

"You never know where it ends, but the competition remains important."

City are the last remaining English outfit in the competition, but De Bruyne said progressing in the Champions League and qualifying for next year's tournament was proving a difficult task.

"The competition is very heavy in England," he said.

"When you play against the team in 15th, it's still a very difficult match.

"In other countries you can pick players from your B team to play against the team in 15th, and will still win 80 percent of the time.

"You cannot do that in England."

De Bruyne was a substitute in City's win over West Brom at the weekend, but he was happy to miss the majority of the game to stay fresh for the PSG clash.

"The coach did not tell me why but I think it is normal that I got rested after such an injury," he said.

"I was out for nine weeks and you cannot easily get over two matches."