De Bruyne: I have no problem with Mourinho

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne says he does not have any problems with Jose Mourinho following his spell under the current Manchester United boss at Chelsea.

De Bruyne was unable to secure regular first-team action at Chelsea, with Mourinho eventually deciding to offload the Belgium international to Wolfsburg because he felt the attacking midfielder was "not capable of fighting for a place in the first team".

The 25-year-old feels he has since proven the Portuguese manager wrong, but he does not bear a grudge against his former boss.

"I have no problem with Jose," De Bruyne told Daily Mail.

"I could not say anything before as I was not playing. If he says something to the press they are going to believe it because at that moment it was the only thing they had to listen to, the only evidence there was. But I do not think I am like he said. I always want to play. I have played hundreds of times in my career and I am only 25. So I think I have answered it quite well.

"In some ways it was a good experience. It is the only experience of not really playing and it gave me another aspect, to realise how to conduct yourself. I learned a lot about myself and I am happy with the decision I made to move on.

"I think Chelsea had a different view than I had of myself. I was young but also experienced. As far as I was concerned, I was ready to play. I have read that, for them at Chelsea, I was too young, but in my mind you are never too young. If you are ready you are ready.

"I think Eden Hazard was the same age as me when he played so it is a little bit strange to say this guy is young and the other guy is old enough to play. It is just another way of saying that somebody is not good enough."