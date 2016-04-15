De Bruyne: I have nothing to prove to Chelsea

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne is adamant he has nothing to prove to Chelsea as he prepares to take on his former team on Saturday.

The Belgium international joined Chelsea from Genk in January 2012, but left Stamford Bridge in January 2014 after failing to secure regular first-team action.

He earned himself a big-money move to City in August after impressing at Wolfsburg and, having starred for Manuel Pellegrini's side so far this season, does not feel any extra pressure on his return to west London.

"I don't feel I have to prove anything to anyone because there's nothing really to say. It's not a case of I played a lot and played badly, I just didn't play," De Bruyne told the City website.

"It is it what it is and I'm just going there to try and help City win the game which is really important for us."

Chelsea have been struggling throughout the campaign, but De Bruyne feels they should not be underestimated as City push to secure a top-four finish.

"If we want to put pressure on the teams around us, it's obviously better to take three points so maybe that will work in our favour because there's no pressure on Chelsea to win now," he added.

"It should be a great game, but we know how hard it will be because it's a tough ground to go to. They are still a top side and they will be back next season. They are having a year like Borussia Dortmund did last season. They have had a difficult campaign and sometimes that happens.

"You can't win the title every year and there's no guarantee of finishing in the top four each season. It's a case of putting [it] behind you and coming back the next year and I'm certain they'll do that."