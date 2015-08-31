De Bruyne is phenomenal - Kompany

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has described new recruit Kevin De Bruyne as "phenomenal".

Former Chelsea midfielder De Bruyne, who scored 10 goals and racked up 20 assists for Wolfsburg last term, finally completed his drawn-out move to City on Sunday.

"He's a phenomenal player," Kompany said of his fellow Belgian.

"You don't need to look at how he plays. If you go through a season he gets assists and goals and he's always involved in everything that's positive going forward.

"He's a player who's going to have a big impact.

"A lot has been said about the transfer, but really there are so many other big players that he'll settle in quite nicely."

De Bruyne is City's fourth major signing of the transfer window following the arrivals of Raheem Sterling, Fabian Delph and Nicolas Otamendi, and Kompany insisted that every player will play a key part in their campaign.

"You just need to look at the group we have drawn in the Champions League," he added.

"There's just no way we're going to get through the Champions League and the Premier League and the cups with the same team, so different players will stand up at different times.

"You'd expect a player like Kevin to be a part of the big moments. But there are so many players it will be on form as well, which is right."