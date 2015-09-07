De Bruyne right to leave Wolfsburg for Manchester City, says Benaglio

Kevin De Bruyne's decision to swap Wolfsburg for Manchester City was the right move for the Belgium midfielder, according to former team-mate Diego Benaglio.

The 24-year-old said farewell to the Bundesliga outfit after one and half successful seasons in favour of a return to the Premier League and Benaglio feels City's lucrative offer left De Bruyne little choice but to move on.

"Of course, it is a shame that Kevin and Ivan Perisic have left the club," the goalkeeper told Bild.

"Kevin is simply an extraordinary player. When you are being honest, you can understand someone when such an offer comes in.

"Kevin has always been honest. He never said that he would 100 per cent certain stay at Wolfsburg, only to backtrack the day after. One can perfectly understand his move.

"But I think we have compensated for his exit pretty well with the arrival of Julian Draxler and Dante."

De Bruyne could make his debut for Manchester City in the match at Crystal Palace on Saturday.