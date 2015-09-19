De Bruyne rues wasteful City after West Ham loss

Kevin De Bruyne felt Manchester City's final ball let them down as the leaders had their perfect start to the Premier League season halted by West Ham.

Manuel Pellegrini's side headed into the Etihad Stadium encounter having lost to Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday but on the back of five wins from as many domestic attempts this term.

Victor Moses brilliantly opened the scoring for West Ham and the hosts were left with a mountain to climb when Diafra Sakho made it 2-0 in the 31st minute.

De Bruyne, making a full debut following his club-record switch from Wolfsburg, reduced the deficit in first-half stoppage time but an inspired display from West Ham goalkeeper Adrian and committed, last-ditch defending helped the visitors survive relentless pressure after the break.

"We tried everything to put pressure on them," the Belgium international told reporters afterwards, as quoted by BBC Sport.

"In the second half they didn't create one good chance. Maybe our last pass wasn't good but we didn't play badly.

"We didn't start well or defend well for their two chances. We have to learn from this."

De Bruyne added that he is settling nicely into life in Manchester and he is keen to rediscover the winning feeling when Pellegrini's men head to Sunderland in the third round of the League Cup on Tuesday.

"I try to do everything today to help the team, but it wasn't enough. I am happy with how I am integrating.

"In a few weeks when I am settled it will be even better for me.

"If you lose these games you have to go on quickly. We tried to have a good reaction after Juventus but now we go on to Tuesday."