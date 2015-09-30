De Bruyne wary of misfiring Gladbach

Kevin De Bruyne remains wary of stuttering Borussia Monchengladbach, with the Manchester City attacker describing the Group D rivals as "one of the best footballing teams in Germany".

Gladbach welcome City to Borussia-Park for Wednesday's Champions League fixture, with the latter desperate for a response following their loss against Juventus on the opening matchday.

The German outfit have made a disappointing start to the 2015-16 campaign, starting the season with six consecutive defeats across both the Bundesliga and Champions League, though they have won back-to-back games since coach Lucien Favre resigned over a week ago.

De Bruyne, who came up against Gladbach last term whilst at Wolfsburg, said City will have to break down the hosts.

"It's a game we need to win," the Belgium international said.

"Gladbach were doing very badly this season. I knew them last year and they were one of the best footballing teams in Germany and were doing really well.

"But they lost a couple of players and were struggling a little bit at the start.

"So I don't think they will attack a lot in the beginning of our game and will try to keep the 0-0."

City and Gladbach are winless heading into matchday two, with Sevilla and Juventus topping the group.