De Bruyne wary of misfiring Gladbach
Manchester City head to Borussia Monchengladbach on Wednesday desperate to kick-start their Champions League campaign.
Kevin De Bruyne remains wary of stuttering Borussia Monchengladbach, with the Manchester City attacker describing the Group D rivals as "one of the best footballing teams in Germany".
Gladbach welcome City to Borussia-Park for Wednesday's Champions League fixture, with the latter desperate for a response following their loss against Juventus on the opening matchday.
The German outfit have made a disappointing start to the 2015-16 campaign, starting the season with six consecutive defeats across both the Bundesliga and Champions League, though they have won back-to-back games since coach Lucien Favre resigned over a week ago.
De Bruyne, who came up against Gladbach last term whilst at Wolfsburg, said City will have to break down the hosts.
"It's a game we need to win," the Belgium international said.
"Gladbach were doing very badly this season. I knew them last year and they were one of the best footballing teams in Germany and were doing really well.
"But they lost a couple of players and were struggling a little bit at the start.
"So I don't think they will attack a lot in the beginning of our game and will try to keep the 0-0."
City and Gladbach are winless heading into matchday two, with Sevilla and Juventus topping the group.
