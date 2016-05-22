De Gea dedicates FA Cup win to United fans

David De Gea dedicated Manchester United's FA Cup triumph on Saturday to their supporters.

United fell behind to Jason Puncheon's strike in the 78th minute, but a speedy response from Juan Mata forced extra time at Wembley.

Louis van Gaal's team lost Chris Smalling to a second bookable offence before Jesse Lingard's thunderous strike secured the trophy 10 minutes from time.

De Gea was proud to help United win the FA Cup for the first time since 2004, insisting the victory was for the fans.

"[It was tough] with 10 players and with difficult moments, but we fought until the end and we never surrendered," De Gea told MUTV.

"We are Manchester United, we are one of the best clubs in the world and we have won the FA Cup for all the fans.

"Jesse scored a great goal and it was even more special with 10 men. We are really, really happy to win the FA Cup.



"It's a long time since the club has won this cup and it is a really good moment to enjoy. The FA Cup is back in Manchester."