De Gea hoping for luck on Manchester United return

David de Gea says he remains happy but eager for some luck with Manchester United after his proposed move to Real Madrid fell through.

The Spaniard's move to the Santiago Bernabeu fell through late in the window and his future at United remains uncertain, having being dropped by Louis van Gaal for not being in the right frame of mind amid the transfer speculation.

However, De Gea played for Spain during Tuesday's 1-0 victory over Macedonia in Euro 2016 qualifying, adding afterwards his desire to keep working at Old Trafford.

The 24-year-old acknowledged he would also need a slice of luck in order to enjoy his club football again.

"My future will be the same as it is now - stay calm, keep working and improving. In short, enjoy football. I am happy," he told reporters.

"I felt good [on Tuesday]. I was eager to play. Now it is about keeping working and seeing if I am also lucky with my club.

"The support I have received is very important. I have some great colleagues and I am grateful to everyone."