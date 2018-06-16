De Gea knows it was a 'bad mistake', says Mourinho
Jose Mourinho said David de Gea would be well aware of the enormity of his mistake in Spain's draw against Portugal.
De Gea fumbled a tame Cristiano Ronaldo strike into the net late in the first half of the enthralling 3-3 World Cup draw between the teams on Friday.
That goal completed Ronaldo's brace and the Portugal star sealed a hat-trick with a stunning 88th-minute free-kick to earn his side a draw in the Group B clash.
Mourinho – De Gea's club manager at Manchester United – said the 27-year-old would be well aware of his error.
"De Gea is my boy," he told RT.
"It hurts me to say it but he knows it was a bad mistake. It's a mistake he doesn't make with us at Manchester United because he was named player of the season for fantastic performances.
"But that happens to the best."
Despite leading thanks to a Diego Costa double and Nacho Fernandez's fine strike, Spain were forced to settle for a draw after Ronaldo's late heroics.
