De Gea: Spain are still best team in the world

Although Spain lost last year's FIFA Confederations Cup final 3-0 to Brazil, Vicente del Bosque's time remain top of the world rankings ahead of the upcoming World Cup finals.

Spain have not relinquished the top ranking since winning the 2010 World Cup final in South Africa and De Gea, who is one of three goalkeepers in Del Bosque's squad, believes they deserve to be on top of FIFA's standings.

"This team is the best in the world and hopefully we can win the title," the 23-year-old told reporters on Monday.

"I'm happy to be here. In the Under-21s I played good football for several years, trying to play the same game as the best and with some very good players.

"It's been a long and hard season for many of the national team players but they are the best in the world and hopefully we can win the title."

The season-ending injury to Barcelona's Victor Valdes in March opened the door for De Gea to be picked for the World Cup.

De Gea was selected in Del Bosque's provisional squad alongside Real Madrid's Iker Casillas and Pepe Reina of Napoli, meaning the three goalkeepers are all set to make the trip to Brazil.

Valdes tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee while playing for Barcelona in March, and De Gea felt sorry for the 32-year-old even if it meant he had gained a spot in the squad.

"I haven't spoken to him (Valdes) but the injury is a shame," Manchester United's young gloveman said.

"I send him a hug and wish him a speedy recovery."