Euro 2025 power rankings: Spain favourites to lift the trophy but defending champions England are chasing them down

Euro 2025 power rankings have predicted who they believe will win the trophy this summer

Keira Walsh of England and Aitana Bonmati of Spain challenge during the UEFA Women&#039;s Nations League 2024/25 Grp A3 MD2 match between England and Spain at Wembley Stadium on February 26, 2025 in London, England.
England and Spain are among favourites to lift the trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Euro 2025 is just around the corner and tongues are wagging about who could lift the trophy already.

England head into the competition as the defending champions but they have had inconsistent form since the 2022 tournament - despite reaching the World Cup final in 2023.

The team who always turn heads with their skill and star players is Spain but will they be able to compound their World Cup trophy win? Here's all you need to know about who are favourites to lift the trophy this summer.

Euro 2025 power rankings: The bookies’ odds for the trophy winners

1. Spain (3/1)

Spain clapping fans

Spain won the World Cup in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The World Cup champions are favourites to lift the European Championships title this year and it is clear to see why.

Not only do they have the likes of Aitana Bonmati, who is number one on FourFourTwo's list of current best players, and Alexia Putellas in their ranks but they have been the dominant force across the globe since they were knocked out by England in the quarter-finals in the last Euros tournament.

They won the World Cup in 2023, won the 2024 Nations League and came fourth at the Olympics. If they win this summer they will make history as a Spanish women's team have never won a Euros before.

2. England (4/1)

England celebrate Jess Park's goal against Spain

England head into the tournament as defending champions (Image credit: Getty Images)

Defending champions England are still among the favourites to the lift trophy again this year. If they do they will become the first senior England team to defend a major tournament trophy but it is going to be a difficult feat.

The Lionesses have not been a consistent force over the past few years with opponents finding holes in their defence and their goal-scoring feats not reaching the heights of what they were in 2021 and 2022.

But they have shown they can pull out a big result when they need to as they defeated Spain 1-0 in the Nations League in February. Can they do it again? Sarina Wiegman will certainly be doing everything in her power to make it happen.

3. France (9/2)

The France team during the national anthem

France will look to overcome more knockout demons (Image credit: Getty Images)

France do boast a lot of great players like Wendie Renard, Eugiene Le Sommer and Marie-Antoinette Katoto and they have always had a talented group of players. However, they are famous for not being clinical in knockout matches in major tournaments.

The 2022 edition of the Euros was the first time they had ever reached the semi-final, losing to Germany in the last four game. Before that france had lost three consecutive Euros quarter-finals. They have also not progressed further than the quarter-final stage at a World Cup.

However, now they have that Euros semi-final experience under their belts they may just push on for the trophy. They will have added motivation with the tournament likely to be captain Wendie Renard's final Euros.

4. Germany (6/1)

German players in a huddle

Germany will look to reach the final and go one better than 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Germany reached the final in 2022, narrowly losing to England in extra time, their form at the last major tournament was poor. They were knocked out in the group stage of a World Cup for the first time and it saw a change in manager.

They have corrected the ship since though with a bronze medal at the Olympics. Germany have also had much more consistent form in 2024 and 2025.

The team are more than capable of winning the trophy but they will need a new big game players. Alexandra Popp, who scored in every game she played in at Euro 2022, has retired from international football and so Germany will need a clinical goal-scoring machine to step forward this summer.

Sarah Rendell
Sarah Rendell
Women's football editor

Sarah joined the FourFourTwo team in September 2024 in a freelance role. She also writes for The Guardian, BBC and Rugby World where she specialises in women's football and rugby. Sarah has a bachelors degree in English and a master's in newspaper journalism.

