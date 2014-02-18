De Guzman grateful to former boss Laudrup

Laudrup was dismissed by the Welsh club earlier this month after a 2-0 defeat at West Ham that ensured they had only won one of their last 10 Premier League matches.

Garry Monk has since taken the reins at the Liberty Stadium, overseeing a victory over rivals Cardiff City, a draw with Stoke City and a defeat to Everton in the FA Cup on Sunday.

De Guzman was first signed by Laudrup during his time at Mallorca and the Dane twice took the midfielder on loan to the Liberty Stadium from Villarreal.

The Netherlands international is grateful to the Dane for the influence he has had on his career, but will not dwell on his departure.

"Laudrup has been a great part of my career, he brought me to Mallorca at a point when I did not have a team and then he brought me here to Swansea when things were not going well at Villarreal," he told the South Wales Evening Post.

"He gave me the chance to play in the Premier League so I am very thankful for what he has done for my career.

"But this is football you have to move on from there and hope for the best for everyone. I wish him farewell and I wish him all the best but we have got to move on in your own career, his career and as a club.

"Everyone is happy, we were happy under Laudrup but we needed a change. It was a shock for me but we have to move on."