De Jong departs Twente for Gladbach
By app
Twente Enschede striker Luuk de Jong has agreed to join Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach on a five-year deal, the Dutch league club said on their official website on Wednesday.
The 21-year-old Dutch international, who joined Twente in 2009 after coming through Graafschap Doetinchem's youth system, was reported in the media to have moved for a 15 million euros transfer fee.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.