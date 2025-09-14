Steve McClaren and the FC Twente players celebrate after winning the Dutch Eredivisie title in 2010.

When Steve McClaren left his post as England manager following failure to qualify for Euro 2008, a move overseas was probably the most shrewd thing he could have done.

Had he remained in England, the ‘Wally with a Brolly’ label would have never been far away, so his move to Dutch side FC Twente gave him the opportunity to somewhat wipe the slate clean.

McClaren took up the role ahead of the 2008-09 season and led them to a second-place Eredivisie finish, before going one better 12 months later and securing Twente’s first title in their history.

Bryan Ruiz on Steve McClaren’s impact

Steve McClaren as he reached the end of his England tenure (Image credit: PA)

One of McClaren’s key players in that title-winning campaign was Costa Rica forward Bryan Ruiz, who was able to bridge the gap of departed striking duo Eljero Elia and Marko Arnautovic.

“It was a pleasure to be part of that team,” Ruiz recalls to FourFourTwo. “It was Twente’s first and still only Eredivisie title.

Ruiz played under McClaren at FC Twente (Image credit: Getty Images)

“We were very strong at home, winning 16 of 17 games and only drawing once, against PSV. We won the league by just one point ahead of Ajax, which shows how hard-fought it was.

“It was a dream season – I scored quite a few goals and provided many assists. Overall, the team was very united, and that allowed us to overcome an Ajax side full of stars like Luis Suarez.”

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ruiz scored 24 Eredivisie goals that season, quickly justifying his €5 million transfer fee from KAA Gent and has fond memories of working with McClaren.

“Steve was great at managing the group,” he adds. “When he needed to be tough and make you understand something directly, he did.

Steve McClaren on the Old Trafford sideline (Image credit: Getty Images)

“But usually his style was joking, easy-going and clear with instructions. He knew how to get his ideas across.”

McClaren left the Dutch side shortly after their title win, joining VfL Wolfsburg, but failed to see out the season. Ruiz, meanwhile, earned a Premier League move to Fulham at the end of the summer 2011 transfer window, soon becoming a fans’ favourite at Craven Cottage.