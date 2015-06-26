De Jong extends Milan stay

With his Milan future having looked uncertain, Nigel de Jong has committed to the club by agreeing a new three-year deal.

The Netherlands international - who moved to San Siro from Manchester City in 2012 - was due to see his existing contract expire at the end of the month.

De Jong had been a reported target of City's Premier League rivals Manchester United, having worked with manager Louis van Gaal with the Dutch national side.

However, the 30-year-old agreed a new deal on Friday that will tie him to Milan until 2018.

De Jong commits at a time of change for the Serie A giants, who replaced coach Filippo Inzaghi with Sinisa Mihajlovic earlier this month.

He joins defender Ignazio Abate in penning fresh terms during the close-season.