De Preville swaps Lille for Bordeaux

Bordeaux have sealed the signing of forward Nicolas de Preville from Lille on a four-year contract.

The 26-year-old has reportedly cost Jocelyn Gourvennec's side an initial €10million after a fine start to the Ligue 1 season.

De Preville has scored two league goals in four games this term, having hit the net 14 times after joining ahead of the 2016-17 campaign.

The front man has previously represented France at youth level while with Istres.