De Preville swaps Lille for Bordeaux
Forward Nicolas de Preville has left Lille for Ligue 1 rivals Bordeaux in a reported €10million move.
Bordeaux have sealed the signing of forward Nicolas de Preville from Lille on a four-year contract.
The 26-year-old has reportedly cost Jocelyn Gourvennec's side an initial €10million after a fine start to the Ligue 1 season.
De Preville has scored two league goals in four games this term, having hit the net 14 times after joining ahead of the 2016-17 campaign.
The front man has previously represented France at youth level while with Istres.
Nicolas de Préville est bordelais ! Le joueur du s'est engagé pour 4 ans ! Bienvenue Nicolas ! August 31, 2017
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.