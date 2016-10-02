De Roon catches lift with fans after missing train

Marten de Roon hitched a lift home with Middlesbrough fans after missing his train following his team's 1-1 draw at West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday.

The midfielder was delayed in leaving London Stadium due to undertaking doping tests but supporters helped him out by giving him a lift.

De Roon posted a thank-you to the fans, including a photo of him with the group, via Twitter on Sunday.

His message read: "Missed the train after the match yesterday due to the doping tests.

"These great fans took me home after. Thanks lads #UTB."