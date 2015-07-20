De Rossi focused on performances over objectives

Daniele de Rossi is in no mood to set objectives for Roma ahead the new season as they prepare to try to challenge for the Serie A title.

Roma have finished second in Serie A behind Juventus in each of the last two seasons, ending the previous campaign 17 points behind the Scudetto winners.

Rudi Garcia's men will likely be among the favourites to wrest the title away from the Turin club, however, De Rossi is only focused on performances and not any pre-determined targets.

"To talk about objectives now would be to take advantage of me and I've had enough," De Rossi told a media conference ahead of Roma's International Champions Cup clash with Manchester City on Tuesday.

"Now the important thing is to play to win. Last year we tried to improve, it didn't happen, but we achieved a great final result.

"We're working to take the next step. It's a high wall in front of us, but we're working seriously.

"I'm very happy with how I've found the team and I get along very well with the coach and my team-mates."