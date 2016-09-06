De Zerbi welcomes Palermo challenge

Roberto De Zerbi claims he is undaunted by the challenge of working for Palermo president Maurizio Zamparini after replacing Davide Ballardini as coach.

De Zerbi was on Tuesday formally presented as Ballardini's successor, following yet another change on the touchlines at Stadio Renzo Barbera, where there have now been seven different coaches since the start of last season.

Zamparini is notorious for hiring, firing and then re-hiring managers, but the latest recruit, 37-year-old former Napoli player De Zerbi, who coached Foggia from July 2014 until last month, has embraced the challenge that awaits him.

"I'm used to starting from scratch," he told a news conference.

"I've never had him as a president, but I can say he's … chosen me. We met, we talked about football.

"I've already rejected prestigious jobs in the past, but now I'm here because the team available to me can complement my ideas.

"Zamparini's history is of little interest to me, I won't let the judgements of others influence me.

Of potential interference from the president, he said: "I'm always open to dialogue, we've already spoken, I'm someone who can adapt. Not listening to anyone in 37 years would be a sign of low intelligence."

De Zerbi's first match in charge will be at home to Napoli on Saturday.