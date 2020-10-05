Trending

Deadline Day Live

By

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer File Photo
(Image credit: Martin Rickett)
  • Edinson Cavani and Alex Telles are expected to complete moves to Manchester United
  • Thomas Partey could yet move to Arsenal from Atletico Madrid
  • Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi continues to be linked with a switch to Bayern Munich
  • Everton may look to replace striker Moise Kean after he joined Paris St Germain on loan

7.15am – Good morning and welcome to the PA news agency’s transfer deadline day blog. Stay here for all the latest news on what could be an action-packed conclusion to the window. Will your club announce any arrivals or departures before the 11pm cut-off?