Dean Campbell joins Kilmarnock on loan from Aberdeen

Aberdeen midfielder Dean Campbell has joined cinch Championship side Kilmarnock on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 20-year-old has made 75 appearances for the Dons’ first team since he became the club’s youngest-ever player on his debut against Celtic in 2017.

Campbell views the move to Rugby Park, which reunites him with former Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes, as a chance to get more game time and accelerate his development.

“This loan spell will give me the chance to challenge myself, playing regular football, in a tough league,” he told the Dons’ website. “I want to go and make a real contribution to the team as they still have much to play for this season.

“My goal is to return to Pittodrie to continue my development and be ready to make an impact next season.”

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass believes the move will benefit all parties.

He said: “Dean is at an important stage of his career and for the benefit of Dean, and for Aberdeen next season, he is heading out on loan to play competitive football at a good level.

“Despite his young age, Dean has been in and around the first team for quite a number of years now but this will be his first loan spell. It is a great opportunity for him to go and show the quality that he has.”

Kilmarnock are currently second in the Championship.