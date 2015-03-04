Debt-riddled Twente cop three-point penalty
Twente lost three points in the Eredivisie on Wednesday, after being penalised by the Dutch Football Association (KNVB) for failing to reduce their debts.
The KNVB's license commission released a statement declaring Twente "for the second time failed" to follow its own debt payment plan.
Twente, who are rated in category one on the KNVB's financial trouble scale, had submitted a schedule to rise into either category two or three within three years, as they work to reduce debts incurred after renovating their home stadium - De Grolsch Veste - in 2011.
The Enschede-based club have no plans to appeal the decision, which will see Twente drop from eighth in the Eredivisie standings to ninth with 32 points - two spots adrift of the UEFA Europa League play-off positions.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.