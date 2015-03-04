Debt-riddled Twente cop three-point penalty

The KNVB's license commission released a statement declaring Twente "for the second time failed" to follow its own debt payment plan.

Twente, who are rated in category one on the KNVB's financial trouble scale, had submitted a schedule to rise into either category two or three within three years, as they work to reduce debts incurred after renovating their home stadium - De Grolsch Veste - in 2011.

The Enschede-based club have no plans to appeal the decision, which will see Twente drop from eighth in the Eredivisie standings to ninth with 32 points - two spots adrift of the UEFA Europa League play-off positions.