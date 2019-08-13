Debutant Cabral sees Reading through in shoot-out

Rafael Cabral was the Reading hero on debut by saving two penalties to give his side a Carabao Cup shoot-out win at Wycombe after a 1-1 draw.

The Royals won 4-2 on penalties after the Brazilian, who signed from Sampdoria last week, denied Nick Freeman and Fred Onyedinma.

Earlier Alex Samuel had threatened a shock for the League One side before Romanian George Puscas levelled with his first goal in English football.

Reading started the better with Ryan Allsop twice making fine stops to foil Torino loanee Lucas Boye.

Puscas should have given the visitors the lead as his free header from Omar Richards’ cross went over.

Boye was forced off injured at the break and a revitalised Wycombe dominated the opening stages of the second half, with Scott Kashket twice denied by Cabral.

The League One side went ahead on 59 minutes as Samuel headed in at the near post from Josh Parker’s corner.

That lead lasted just five minutes though as John Swift, seconds after coming on, set up Puscas who scored at the second attempt.

Dominic Gape cleared Danny Loader’s effort off the line while Wycombe sub Adebayo Akinfenwa headed against the bar in the dying stages, before Cabral became the hero as Reading proved perfect from the spot.