Decision on Craig Bryson’s exit was made with ‘heavy heart’ – Derek McInnes

Craig Bryson’s early departure from Aberdeen has left boss Derek McInnes with a “heavy heart”.

The Pittodrie club confirmed that the 33-year-old midfielder has had his contract cancelled.

Due mostly to injury problems, Bryson has featured only 14 times since he joined on a two-year deal from Derby in the summer of 2019.

McInnes told the club’s official website: “It is with a heavy heart that we’ve reached this point with Craig.

“Throughout his time with us he has been faced with challenges but despite that he has put everything into trying to overcome those.

“Unfortunately, this has impacted the influence that both him and I wanted him to have on the team.

“This is through no lack of effort on Craig’s part, but we feel this is the best conclusion and we wish him well in his next move.”