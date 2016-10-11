Deco backs Portugal to build on Euro 2016 success

Deco believes Portugal can build on their Euro 2016 triumph and achieve further success.

Despite previously boasting a number of fine talents, Portugal had consistently failed to deliver at major tournaments until the finals in France.

Now, having broken that duck, Deco has backed Fernando Santos' men to push on and challenge again.

"Portugal have had several talented generations and failed to win," he told Omnisport. "This time, they succeeded - so I think this generation, along with Cristiano Ronaldo, still have a lot to do in the future.

"And it's still a new generation, with fantastic talent, so I really believe that Portugal can do something even more impressive.

"I believe this is a very strong team with great players. It has players in a generation that is still coming through, with very high potential.

"So I believe Portugal can still, in the next few years, be a very strong team, as in the past, but more of a winning team than before."