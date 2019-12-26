Decordova-Reid grabs last-gasp leveller as Fulham salvage point at Luton

Bobby Decordova-Reid struck in stoppage time as Fulham three times came from behind to claim a thrilling 3-3 draw at struggling Luton.

Decordova-Reid had already cancelled out Kazenga LuaLua’s early goal with his first of the afternoon just nine minutes in.

James Collins then put Luton back in front just before the half hour, a lead that held until Championship top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic headed home with 13 minutes left.

Harry Cornick thought he had won it for the Hatters with six minutes to go, but Decordova-Reid struck four minutes into time added on to leave Luton in the bottom three after a fourth straight defeat.

Graeme Jones’ side had not played like a team who had lost nine of their last 11 games, quickly on the front foot as LuaLua punished a mistake from Alfie Mawson after just five minutes.

But the lead last only four minutes as Decordova-Reid timed his run to meet Ivan Cavaleiro’s cross and head home.

Luton were back in front when Fulham failed to clear Luke Berry’s free-kick into the box and Collins was able to lash home the loose ball.

Collins had the ball in the net again in the 34th minute, but the flag was already up for offside.

Mitrovic lashed narrowly wide in the opening minutes of the second half while Decordova-Reid’s 63rd-minute strike was tipped over the bar as Fulham pushed for an equaliser.

It finally came in the 77th minute when Mitrovic met a corner to head home, but parity lasted just seven minutes before Cornick restored Luton’s lead.

There was more drama to come, however, and Decordova-Reid’s second of the afternoon earned Fulham a point that keeps them level with Sheffield Wednesday in the play-off places.